Kate Middleton once confided in the Queen about her parenting struggles

Prince William and Kate Middleton are often praised for the fact that they aren’t afraid to go against a more traditional royal approach to parenting. The couple are heralded as some of the most ‘down to earth’ royals, and regularly talk about their very relatable parenting struggles – whether it’s Kate opening up about her experiences with ‘mum guilt’ or the parenting tricks they use if their little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are acting up.

Insiders have also weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s more modern approach, and body language experts have noted that William and Kate are more likely to be ‘hands off’ parents as they wish to allow their children the freedom to express themselves.

However, it hasn’t always been plain sailing for the couple. According to royal expert, Katie Nicholl, Kate once confided in the Queen about her parenting struggles after giving birth to her eldest child, George.

During the True Royalty documentary Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again, Nicholl said that the Duchess found it difficult in the early stages.

She said: ‘Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard.

‘William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny.’

Shortly afterwards, William and Kate hired their nanny, Maria Borrallo, who is still employed by the couple to assist with their three children. She honed her skills at Norland College in Bath, a prestigious school that trains nannies to the highest standard, and according to reports she runs a tight ship and ensures the three children follow some strict rules.

Nicholl added that the family receive a lot of support from Kate’s mother, Carole, too, adding: ‘One of the things that allows William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middletons in their lives.

‘Carole is a regular through those golden gates at Kensington Palace, she whizzes through in her Land Rover. There is no security because everybody knows her. She turns up to help with bedtime and bath time. She is absolutely indispensable.’