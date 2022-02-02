Kate Middleton relies on this one parenting trick if George, Charlotte and Louis act up

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Certain behaviour is absolutely “off limits”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are undoubtedly among the most talked about parents in the world. In fact, Kate and William’s parenting tips often go viral, whether it’s the way they encourage their children’s creativity or spend time together in nature.

The royal parents also set clear boundaries about what behaviour is not okay, according to a source.

“Shouting is absolutely ‘off limits’ for the children and any hint of shouting at each other is dealt with by removal,” the source told the Sun.

But rather than being banished to their bedrooms, the kids are given the ‘sofa chat’.

The source explained: “The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them.”

George, Charlotte and Louis are also kept in check by the royal nanny, Maria Borrallo, who was trained at the prestigious Norland College in Bath. The Cambridge children will likely be experiencing a “no nonsense” upbringing, Louise Heren, a Norland expert, told The Sun.

“There will be no messing. That’s because Maria will be aware that as they step off planes, holding mum’s hands, smiling and waving to the crowds, there can’t be any crying or terrible twos or tantrums,” Louise said.

While not everyone can have a nanny like Maria, the ‘sofa chat’ is a trick any parents can try. Let’s hope it works with non-royal kids, too.