Kate Middleton has admitted she experiences “mum guilt” over a particular moment in her routine 

It’s completely natural to find the pressure of parenting tough at times, whether you’re faced with diffusing tantrums or trying to limit your kids’ screen time. It’s a relief to know then, that even the Duchess of Cambridge struggles with parenting sometimes.

In an interview with Giovanna Fletcher, Kate has spoken about experiencing “mum guilt” when she has to leave her kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to attend royal duties.

In the podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, presenter Giovanna asked Kate if she ever feels mum guilt. “Yes absolutely,” Kate replied. “And anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying.”

She continued: “Yep — all the time, even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here — George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mummy how could you possibly not be dropping us off as school this morning?’

“It’s a constant challenge. You hear it time after time from mums, even mums who aren’t necessarily working and aren’t pulled in the directions of having to juggle work life and family life.”

The mum of three also spoke about feels of self-doubt when it comes to making parenting decisions.

She said: “[You’re] always sort of questioning your own decisions and your own judgements and things like that, and I think that starts from the moment you have a baby.”

The Duchess went on to share her advice for mothers experiencing these feelings: “The more people you have around your children who are safe and loving and caring, the better.

“So yeah — it was a real weight off my shoulders that actually it’s not totally my responsibility to do everything, because you know we all have good days, bad days — and you can dilute that with others who aren’t on that particular day struggling.

“I think it makes such a difference for your child, keeping them as constant and happy as possible.”

We love Kate’s down-to-earth parenting style and rate her for being so open about the less than perfect moments of raising a family.