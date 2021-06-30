Why Kate Middleton changed her appearance before her engagement to Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding may have been a decade ago, but sweet details from their big day are constantly being unearthed – whether it’s that Kate is said to have shocked the Queen with this decision, the fact that she broke a 350 year old royal tradition or the story about William stepping in to help his bride with her hair.

The couple met at St Andrews University and were good friends before they started dating. Despite a brief split in 2007, the Duke of Cambridge proposed during a trip to Kenya and the pair said ‘I do’ in April 2011.

William and Kate celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary this year, and now share three beautiful children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duchess is also said to be preparing for her future role as Queen consort, taking lessons from the Queen and experts believe that she will make some big changes when William becomes King.

However, it seems that Kate was already making subtle changes before her engagement to Prince William in 2010.

During the Channel 5 documentary, William & Kate: Too Good To Be True, royal author Tom Quinn revealed that she started to change how she dressed before her engagement to William in order to be seen as ‘more appropriate’ by the palace and public.

He said: ‘Her clothing almost began to reflect what people saw in her character, a kind of restraint, kind of modesty almost. I think that did come about because William and Kate were coming towards the point where they would announce their engagement.

‘It was Kate starting to behave in ways which would be seen more appropriate for a future Queen.’

Kate instantly became a style icon when she joined the royal family, and many have also praised the Duchess of recycling her outfits over the years – from coats to dresses to shoes – as well as making affordable high street purchases.

Yes, the ‘Kate Middleton effect’ is still in full swing!