The subtle way Kate Middleton has been preparing for her future role as Queen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Despite being the heir to the throne, some experts believe Prince Charles may hand the crown straight to Prince William who is second in line. However, if the line of succession remains in place as expected, William’s titles, including his Dukedom, will change when his father becomes King.

Kate Middleton’s title will also change when Prince Charles becomes King, and when William becomes monarch she is expected to take the position of Queen Consort.

There are many ways that the Duchess is already preparing for her future role. In recent years, she has taken on many more royal responsibilities, acting as Royal Patron of 18 charities – many of which reflect her own passions and interests – as well as inheriting some patronages from the monarch and attending official events without William.

But according to one expert, there is another subtle way that Kate is preparing for her future role.

In an interview with Express.co.uk, Anthony McGrath, stylist and lecturer at the Fashion Retail Academy in London, said he believes that Kate’s changing style indicates she is preparing for her future role as Queen Consort.

He said: ‘As Kate transitioned to her role as the Duchess of Cambridge, her style inevitably evolved.

‘Since Kate has been in the limelight she has always been somewhat of a conservative dresser, whether that was because she wanted to prove herself to the Royal Family or was her own personal style, who knows, but she was rarely seen in anything too risqué.

‘However, since marrying Prince William and officially becoming a member of the Royal Family, her outfits have certainly become more modest.’

Kate instantly became a style icon when she joined the royal family, and many have also praised the Duchess of recycling her outfits over the years – from coats to dresses to shoes – as well as making affordable high street purchases.