Kate Middleton is expected to change ‘outdated royal rules’ when she becomes Queen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are the most talked-about family in the world, making viral news for everything from Kate and William’s role elevation over the coronavirus pandemic to Prince George’s recent birthday photographs.

And with The Crown season four coming out earlier this week, the Duke of Cambridge has hit the headlines with the 38-year-old reportedly feeling ‘that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money.’

It was the Duchess of Cambridge that made the most news this week however, as it emerged that she may change a few things when she one day becomes Queen.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have always been known to rip up the royal rulebook and break protocol from time to time, something that has made them so popular, so it’s hardly surprising that this could continue when they one day become King and Queen.

‘Kate may change some of the outdated royal rules when she becomes queen [consort],’ a source explained to Us Weekly. ‘It used to be that you’d never see Kate at an event without William, but now she’s attending many official functions on her own now, a sign that she’s ready to be queen.’

The source continued: ‘She’s also been very present on social media and has gotten comfortable doing TV interviews and virtual chats. She’s keen to continue that in the future as well.’

Her biggest priority though? ‘Family means everything to Kate, and one of her biggest worries about the future is not being there for George, Charlotte and Louis.’

Well, that’s that.