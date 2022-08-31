Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

All guests had to sign non-disclosure agreements prior to attendance.

You’ll have seen photos from Ben Affleck and J Lo’s wedding by now, where she wore not one, not two, but three Ralph Lauren dresses. Iconic.

While they were officially wed in an intimate Vegas drive-through earlier in the year, they held a larger do at Affleck’s home in southern Georgia this month.

They invited both friends and family to the event, including Matt Damon, Kevin Smith, and their children from previous marriages.

The A-List stars kept the wedding a highly closed affair, with privacy at the top of their priority list. According to Page Six, all guests who attended the wedding ceremony had to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDA) prior to their arrival, which promised that they wouldn’t share anything from the celebrations.

Yet one of the guests is thought to have broken their no-sharing rule – much to J-Lo’s annoyance.

While J-Lo herself had shared intimate snapshots from the ceremony, she’d hand-selected what content she wanted to be shared with the world – and what didn’t.

Sadly, one guest sold a video that they took during the first dance and sold it to TMZ. In it, you can see J-Lo singing a never-heard-before song to her new husband. Naturally, there are background dancers involved (this is J-Lo, after all).

Addressing the video, she commented: “This was taken without permission. Period.”

“And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.”

“Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s to share w my fans,” Lopez went on. “Which I will do when I am ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys.”

We can understand why it’d be frustrating to have parts of your private life sold to the press – especially if it’s of something like a wedding day, which is an intimate and special day.

The couple are now on a second honeymoon in Lake Como. Wishing the duo a restful break, sans leaks to the press, during their trip.