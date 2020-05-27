J-Lo opens up about being heartbroken as she postpones her wedding day

‘I’m a little heartbroken’

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most talked-about women in the world right now, and from her empowering business advice to her viral reaction when a director told her to take her top off, she never fails to make viral news.

But it wasn’t either of these that made waves around Jen this week, instead it was the sad news that she and fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, were having to postpone their wedding amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple who were set to wed in Italy this summer announced that they were delaying their nuptials, with J-Lo breaking the news on the Today Show.

‘There’s no planning right now,’ the 50-year-old explained during the interview. ’You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out, and it’s disappointing on one level. After the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off, which is what we’re doing kind of right now, but at the same time, you know, we had a lot of plans for this summer and this year. But everything’s kind of on hold right now.’

She continued: ‘I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans. But I’m also like, You know what? God has a bigger plan. So we just have to wait and see. Maybe it’s going to be better. I have to believe that it will be.’

It is not known which date J-Lo and A-Rod will reschedule their wedding to, but we’re sure it will be suitably lavish and beautiful when they do!