Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveal secret to their strong relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck set tongues wagging they had rekindled their romance when images of them holding hands surfaced back in May – just a month after J Lo had split from ex fiancé Alex Rodriguez

Over the last few months the pair have been inseparable, and with their relationship going from strength to strength, we are desperate to know what the secret is.

It turns out it is mapping out weekly ‘sit down sessions’ to share what is on their minds, and making a pact to be honest and open with one another moving forward. We are here for it.

A source told OK! magazine: ‘Right from the start, they agreed to be super open with each other, so they actually pencil in weekly sit-down sessions to talk about their feelings.’

The couple, who were engaged back in 2002, but split two years later, decided to give their relationship a go once more after they split 17 years ago.

Despite almost two decades apart they still can’t keep their hands off one another, and look more in love than ever before.

And the proof is in the pudding as the pair are often pictured canoodling when out and about together like lovestruck teenagers, and let’s not forget to mention Jennifer Lopez’s epic birthday back in July, when images of the couple fondling on a yacht emerged.

It also seems the key to keeping the spark is also a ‘sexy selfie’, and new underwear.

‘They’re still at the stage where they can hardly keep their hands off each other, but it’s not just chemistry. Jen is constantly buying new lingerie, which Ben loves, and if she’s away from him even for a few hours, she’ll take a sexy selfie and send it to him’, the source continued.

The 52-year-old singer, and the 49-year-old actor both have very busy work schedules, but they continue to make time for one another, even if it is a FaceTime before bed.

The source went on: ‘Ben has to FaceTime Jen every night before bed. Their friends think it’s all a bit over the top, but Ben and Jen are so grateful to be getting this second chance. They’re not taking anything for granted.’

And rightly so, we are championing the ‘Bennifer’ reunion all the way #couplegoals!