It felt like the world let out a simultaneous gasp when images of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez holding hands surfaced in May.

It was just a month after J Lo had split from fiance Alex Rodriguez and yet fans seemed seriously there for the Ben Jen reunion.

The duo first got together in the early 2000’s and became one of the iconic couples of the time that everyone still talks about, alongside the likes of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

It seems their relationship is still going strong, and now, the 49-year-old actor has shared a rare update on his feelings for the first time.

Speaking in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Affleck said that he feels “lucky” to have been given a “second chance” with the singer. He also called their reunion “beautiful” and a “great story.”

They were engaged but broke it off eighteen years ago.

Affleck said: “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me. And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.”

“And it is a good story. It’s a great story. Maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out. And then I’ll light it on fire.”

He went on: “I am very lucky in my life in that I have benefited from second chances, and I am aware that other people don’t even get first chances.”

He reflected that he’s matured emotionally since the pair were last together, which has improved their relationship this time around.

Speaking of learning from past mistakes, he said: “I’ve definitely tried to take advantage of that. I haven’t always been successful, but in cases in which I have, they’ve turned out to be the defining aspects of my life.”

Cute. With Christmas coming up, it’s thought the lovebirds will be spending the festive season together. They already marked Thanksgiving with a celebration with all five of their kids.

Hollywood Life has reported that Ben and Jen are looking to spend every moment they can together and, for Thanksgiving, they celebrated by bringing all of their children together.

A source told Hollywood Life of Ben’s co-parenting with ex-Jennifer Garner: “They have it all scheduled and figured out. The kids are going to be everywhere, and Ben and J.Lo are going to spend time together.”

“It all is going to work out as simply as it possibly can. There are no issues that will be coming up this holiday [season], [and] everyone is on the same page.”