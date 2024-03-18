Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are “nesting” and enjoying a break from the cameras, according to reports

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the woman of the moment, and with fans gearing up for her upcoming studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, not to mention her sell-out Eras tour, the 34-year-old is all anyone can talk about.

It is Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce that has made the most news in recent months, with the A-list couple front and centre.

Kelce has been spotted at multiple Eras tour concerts, and Swift has become a regular attendee at Kansas City Chiefs games, even attending the Super Bowl with an A-list posse to watch her tight-end boyfriend win.

Now, however, as Swift takes a break from her Eras tour until May and Kelce enjoys the NFL off-season, the couple has not been seen in public, with reports that they are "nesting" in Swift's Los Angeles home.

The source explained to Us Weekly that the couple was taking "a break from the buzz of their careers" and spending their time either just the two of them or hosting "small intimate gatherings" with their inner circle.

"They can finally rest," the source reported. "And [they] intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family.

"They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together," the source continue. "They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed."

The couple is even said to be planning a "private vacation where no one can find them" at the end of the month. And going forwards, it is reported that they are scheduling their work commitments so that "they can see each other as much as possible" and not "spend too much time apart".

It is not known when we will next see the pair in public, but Swift's Eras tour is expected to restart in May.

We will continue to update this story.