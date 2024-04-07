Travis Kelce just opened up about baby names and it's going viral

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world, with her sell-out Eras tour dominating the headlines. And with her upcoming studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, set for release later this month, the 34-year-old is all anyone can talk about.

It is Taylor's relationship with Travis Kelce that has made the most news this year, with the A-list couple front and centre. And after an action-packed few months - from Swift's multiple Eras concerts to Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, the couple is said to be "nesting" in private.

According to a source via Us Weekly, Taylor and Travis have been taking "a break from the buzz of their careers" and spending time just as the two of them.

"They can finally rest," the source reported. "And [they] intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family. In fact, going forwards, the couple is reportedly coordinating their schedules to ensure that "they can see each other as much as possible" and don't "spend too much time apart".

This is fuelling reports that the couple is getting more and more serious, with Swifties speculating that a major milestone won't be far off.

It was Travis Kelce himself that added to the speculation this week, opening up about potential baby names during a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, and unsurprisingly, it went viral.

Kelce, 34, and his brother Jason, 36, were interviewing Arnold Schwarzenegger in the most recent episode, and as the trio talked about the actor's most iconic roles, Kelce revealed jokily that one had informed his baby name preferences.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Opening up about one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's most famous roles - Conan, in 1982's Conan the Barbarian, Kelce joked: "I might name my first kid Conan. I might."

Is it an easter egg? Only time will tell.

We will continue to update this story.