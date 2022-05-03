Lily James’ Met Gala 2022 beauty look: How to recreate the Pam & Tommy star’s make-up

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Lily James has been hitting the headlines recently, whether it’s for her stellar Pam & Tommy performance, or her stylish looks.

The Cinderella actor attended the annual Met Gala 2022 on 2 May, which was held at New York’s The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year’s theme followed In America: An Anthology of Fashion, which saw her don a see-through beaded Versace dress.

While the 33-year-old impressed with her elegant look, it was her beauty look which has also sparked a lot of attention.

In preparation for the star-studded event Lily underwent a skincare treatment with professional Joanna Czech to achieve glowing skin ahead of the event.

It turns out she wasn’t the only one to turn to skincare expert Joanna, as Amber Valletta, Adwoa Aboah, Kourntey Kardashian and Cynthia Erivo all visited her for a treatment ahead of the gala.

Once her skin was prepped Lily turned to British beauty mogul, Charlotte Tilbury, to perfect her make-up, and this is where it gets interesting, because we too can create Lily’s red carpet look with ease.

Charlotte broke down the full products list and everything she used on Lily ahead of the Met Gala, which was her second time attending the glamorous event.

To prep the skin, Charlotte applied her Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, followed by the iconic, and bestselling, Magic Cream. For extra hydration Charlotte Tilbury’s new Collagen Superfusion Facial Oil was layered on top, followed by Magic Lip Oil to hydrate Lily’s lips.

Charlotte went on to provide the base coverage for Lily, which included the signature Hollywood Flawless Filter, blended with the Beautiful Skin Foundation, which is new.

With cameras flashing on the red carpet, Charlotte tried to reduce extra shine, yet still keeping Lily’s skin looking dewy, and dusted the Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder onto her skin to set the look.

To enhance Lily’s face, Charlotte used Hollywood Contour Wand in Light/Medium shade, the Nudegasm Face Palette and Beauty Light Wand in Pillow Talk Medium for extra highlight.

Lily opted for an ice eye make-up look to co-ordinate with her dress. To create this metallic eyeshadow, Charlotte applied the Eye Colour Magic Liner Duo in Super Blue, followed by Pillow Talk Multi-Glow in Romance Light to brighten, and highlight the eye, while also creating the two-tone effect. To accentuate the eyes even more, Charlotte swept a touch of Feline Flick eyeliner in Panther, and bestseller Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara.

When it came to the lips Charlotte kept it super simple using the Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk, and Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, which is the most iconic lip duo famed at the beauty brand.