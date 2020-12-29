Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sweet Christmas gift to Archie

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is adorable.

What do you buy a royal one-year-old for Christmas? Just ask Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whose Christmas gift to little Archie is every bit as thoughtful as we’ve come to expect from the couple.

Part of the reason Meghan and Harry stepped down from their senior roles in the royal family was to spend more time with little Archie, and it seems they’re making the most of it – with the family of three said to be celebrating a ‘scaled back’ Christmas at their home in Montecito, California.

So just what did little Archie unwrap for his second Christmas?

Last year, Harry and Meghan gave royal fans a rare glimpse of Archie on their (now defunct) Instagram account, wearing an adorable knitted pom pom hat during a Christmas trip to Canada.

Archie’s hat, which was made by New Zealand-based social enterprise Make Give Live – a local business helping children in need – prompted the brand to receive over 300 orders in one day. (A drastic difference to their usual 45 per month.)

Fast forward to this year, and the couple once again showed their support for the company – by purchasing one hundred hats in Archie’s name.

‘As Make Give Live operates on a buy one, give one model, this will allow the group to make an extra 200 hats to distribute to families in need next winter through the various charities it supports,’ Make Give Live’s founder, Claire Conza, told the New Zealand Herald.

According to the paper, Conza received a personal letter from Meghan and Harry along with their generous order. ‘It said [New Zealand’s Prime Minister] Jacinda Ardern had let them know we were trying to get in touch and that Archie continues to wear our beanies as they have one in every size,’ she said.

The brand expressed their gratitude to the royal couple on Instagram, where they reposted the picture of Archie wearing his Cocobear hat, writing, ‘Meghan & Harry have generously given us a gift that will keep on giving well beyond this Christmas.’

No, we’re not crying at the idea of 100 tiny hats – we just have something in our eye.