This hilarious video of the Queen chasing Prince William is going viral

Who doesn’t love a good royal throwback? Whether it’s a stunning unseen photo of the Queen during the early days of her reign or this clip of Prince Harry being cheeky on the Buckingham Palace balcony, royal fans just can’t get enough.

And one old video of the Queen and Prince William has resurfaced and is now going viral. Why? Well, it’s actually equal parts adorable and hilarious.

Insiders have often shared sweet anecdotes about how close the Queen is to her grandchildren. In fact, she is said to have a great relationship with Prince William – who actually used to call her ‘Gary’ – and his three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While the Duke of Cambridge is now nearing his 40th birthday, there was a time when he was just a tiny tot himself – and luckily, his grandmother was on hand to keep an eye on him when he decided to go a bit rogue.

A clip shared on the @royaltyconnection Instagram page shows just how hands on the Queen is with her family!

The video shows the royal family at the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in the summer of 1986. As the bride and groom leave Buckingham Palace in a carriage, the camera pans to a four your old Prince William cutely dressed in a little white suit excitedly running towards the newlyweds as they take off in the horse drawn vehicle.

However, the Queen – who is following on just behind young William – quickly chases after him as she realises he has gone a little too far and takes his hand, before calmly regaining her posture and smiling for the cameras.

In short: it’s brilliant.

And quite possibly the funniest royal throwback footage we’ve seen for a while.

Wonder if it’ll be played at William’s 40th birthday party in June?