Fans have been taken aback by a ’stunning’ throwback photograph of the Queen

The Windsors are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with everything from Princess Eugenie’s future arrival to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s snow day with their three children making news.

One of the most talked-about royal family members is the Queen, from the food she banned from the royal kitchen and the news this week that she is hiring an Instagram Manager to the ‘vulgar’ word she reportedly refuses to say.

This week it was a throwback photograph that made the monarch headline news.

The Royal Family posted a black and white photograph of the monarch from 1954 to Twitter to mark Australia Day, but the rare snap went viral, with fans taken aback by the young Queen’s style and beauty.

‘To mark Australia Day, we are sharing this #throwback of The Queen during her first tour of Australia,’ read the caption. ‘The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh sailed into Sydney Harbour on 3rd February 1954 Flag of Australia.’

Fans were quick to comment on how ‘stunning’ the throwback photograph was, commenting in their hundreds.

‘The Queen’s discreet charm is unique and personal’, commented one viewer, while another wrote: ‘‘Our Majesty the Queen looked gorgeous and incredible in this photo.’

‘The Queen looks beautiful and elegant’, another comment read, with another viewer agreeing: ‘Her Majesty is beauty and grace personified.’

One Twitter user even called HRH ‘a real goddess’.

More of these throwback snaps please, Royals.