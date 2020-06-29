This cute clip of Princess Diana telling off Prince Harry is hilarious

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

That sideways glance at Fergie!

Sometimes there’s nothing funnier than a clip of children being cheeky, and that’s probably even more true when it’s within our very own Royal Family.

Case in point: this hilarious moment when Princess Charlotte sassed reporters at Prince Louis’s christening, or when Prince George was caught pressing his nose up against a window in public.

While the youngest royals all provide us with hilarious misbehaving moments to coo over, it’s actually a video of a young Prince Harry that’s caught our attention most recently.

The throwback clip recently appeared on Instagram, and shows a hilarious encounter between two of the Queen’s grandchildren.

On the balcony of Buckingham Palace, most likely for Trooping the Colour, a baby Princess Beatrice tapping Harry who, clearly annoyed, turns around to elbow his cousin.

Diana then leans down to speak to Harry and manoeuvres him out of the way, shooting a sideways look and smile at Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Watch the clip in full for yourself below.

Hilarious, no?

We can’t wait to see more hilarious moments from Archie now that Prince Harry himself is a dad.

Ah, kids.