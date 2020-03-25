Harry and Meghan are ‘planning to build £3 million home’ near the Beckhams

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘observing quarantine’ in Canada with their ten month old son, baby Archie Harrison.

The Sussexes have spent the majority of the year so far overseas following their announcement that they are stepping down as senior royals, and will lose their HRH titles at the end of March. They detailed on their website how they intend to become ‘financially independent’ from the institution, and confirmed that they would also be paying for the £2.4 million refurbishment costs to their UK home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Although there have been reports that Harry and Meghan are looking to buy a home in LA, a new report claims that the Duke and Duchess are hoping to build a new home near the private members’ club Soho Farmhouse. Set in the English countryside, it is an exclusive 100-acre Oxfordshire retreat and it is believed that David and Victoria Beckham are also building a house in the area.

A source told The Sun: ‘This house will be their bolthole when they are in the UK.

‘It is costing around £3million and will be on the opposite side of the Farmhouse to the small house being built for the Beckhams.’

They added that the project, reportedly a three-bedroom house with a drive, will be privately funded.

Meghan held her hen party weekend at Soho Farmhouse before her wedding to Harry in 2018, and royal expert Katie Nicholl claims that they enjoyed a date at Soho House in London in the early days of their relationship.

In her book, Meghan and Harry: Life, Loss and Love, she writes: ‘They quickly arranged to see each other again, this time at Soho House in London where another of their mutual friends Markus Anderson works.

‘Anderson arranged for them to have a discreet table at the private member’s club, and because there is a no cameras policy, the couple enjoyed a relaxed date without the worry of being photographed.

‘Over a bottle of chilled rosé they chatted for hours confirming to Harry that he had indeed met someone special.’

How lovely!