Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to ‘buy a house’ in LA

In a statement released last month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they would be stepping down as ‘senior royals’ and splitting their time between the UK and North America.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed that the couple would lose their HRH titles and become financially independent this year, and the Queen issued a statement supporting their decision.

Shortly after the news broke, Meghan flew to Canada to be with the couple’s young son, baby Archie Harrison, and Harry remained in London where he attended a charity dinner and spoke about his resignation.

He told guests: ‘It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.’

He continued: ‘What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.’

Harry then joined Meghan on Vancouver Island, and the Sussexes are reportedly enjoying ‘the quiet life’.

While speculation mounted that they could be moving to Toronto, a new report suggests that the couple are looking to find a property in Los Angeles.

A source close to the pair told People magazine: ‘They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in LA too. They’ll likely have houses in both places.’

Earlier this month, outlets reported that the couple are looking to find a home in California.

A source told E! that ‘[Meghan and Harry] have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible.

‘They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals.’

Watch this space!