Baby Archie Harrison is ‘doing great’ in Canada with Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘enjoying the quiet life‘ in Canada with their ten month old son, baby Archie Harrison.

Last month, a source told People that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ‘both love to be outside and have been loving it there.

‘When they’re not doing yoga or eating in, Harry will pick up sandwiches at a local spot, and Meghan walks her beloved rescue beagle Guy and the couple’s adopted Labrador.

‘They are enjoying living a quiet life. They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.’

And they’re not alone – apparently baby Archie is enjoying Canada, too, and is growing up very quickly!

A new source told People that Archie is ‘doing great. He’s grabbing onto things and picking himself up. He’s starting to have movement, which is really exciting.’

They continued that the Sussexes ‘are really happy’, saying: ‘Harry is the best dad—he’s so into it. And Meghan is a natural.’

Another insider told Us Weekly: ‘Meghan takes a walk with Archie every single day through the woods.

‘She either pushes him in a stroller through the paved trails through the public woods by their home or straps him on and walks the more rustic routes. The walks usually last around an hour or two, but she takes them daily.’

Harry and Meghan were back in the UK this month for their last official engagements as senior royals. They will become financially independent from the monarchy and lose their HRH titles on March 31st, and while nothing has been confirmed they are expected to return again in June for Trooping the Colour.