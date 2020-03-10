When will we next see Harry and Meghan at a royal event?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK this month after spending the majority of 2020 in Canada with their young son, Archie Harrison. They have reportedly been ‘enjoying the quiet life’ but made their way overseas last week to attend their final engagements as senior royals.

The Duke and Duchess will become financially independent from the monarchy and lose their HRH titles on March 31st. They have previously stated that they will be splitting their time between the UK and North America, however it has been reported that they are looking for a new home in Toronto and are even considering settling down in LA.

As well as a visit to the Endeavour Fund Awards in London alongside Harry, Meghan made a surprise visit to a school in Dagenham where she made a passionate speech encouraging the students to use their voices, and she even opened up about how little Archie is getting on.

The couple attended their final event as senior royals yesterday, joining the Queen for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

But when can we next expect to see Harry and Meghan?

Royal correspondent, Roya Nikkhah, believes that they may not make a public appearance at a royal event until June.

As part of the BBC’s Commonwealth Service coverage, she said: ‘I think we’re still going to see them at big family occasions. We will see them at Trooping The Colour, at Buckingham Palace in June.

‘But this is the last time we’ll see them like this, working as members of the royal family. It’s a big day.’

She added: ‘Their roles will change a bit.

‘Of course they’re not going to be Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors by the end of this month but crucially, they still are going to be involved with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which champions young global leaders. So they will keep their toe in there, but the official titles are gone.’

Here’s hoping they bring baby Archie along with them when they return!