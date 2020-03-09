The Queen is making a huge effort ‘to include Harry and Meghan’ while they’re in the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the two most talked about people in the world this year, after they announced in January that they would be stepping down from their royal roles, losing their HRH status, becoming financially independent and relocating to Canada.

This week, Harry and Meghan have returned to the UK to take part in their final royal engagements before officially leaving the fold and according to sources, the royal family are rallying around them.

A family member that is making a particularly big effort is the Queen herself, with the monarch reportedly going out of her way to include the Sussex family, despite being ‘hurt’ over the past few months.

Most notably, the Queen asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join her at a church service in Windsor, something that is reportedly a very important gesture.

‘It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church,’ a source told People. ‘It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other.’

This comes after The Sun reported that Prince Harry and the Queen sat down for a four-hour talk in which the monarch told her grandson, ‘You are much loved and will always be welcomed back’.

Well, that’s lovely.