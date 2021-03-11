William and Kate are reportedly in ‘total shock’ following Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah aired in the US on Sunday night, and the world has been unable to talk about anything other than the couple this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expecting a baby girl this summer, have made headlines across the globe following the two hour CBS special. Although they now say they are ‘thriving’ after leaving the UK and settling in California with their one year old son, Archie Harrison, they opened up about the difficulties they faced as senior royals.

Meghan bravely spoke about her mental health struggles, and Harry discussed his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, following his decision to step back from royal life. They explained why Archie wasn’t given a title or security when he was born, and why they didn’t follow tradition and pose for photos immediately after his birth.

The Duchess was also asked about how differently she was treated compared to sister-in-law when it came to the British press, and the effect that tabloids and social media had on her during her time as a royal.

Buckingham Palace went on to release a statement saying they are ‘saddened’ by the treatment Harry and Meghan received and that the Sussexes will always be much-loved members of the family.

Now, a source has spoken to US Weekly claiming that the Cambridges are in ‘total shock’ following the interview.

They said: ‘William and Kate were in total shock after hearing what Meghan and Harry said.

‘What shocked them the most was Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and their quotes on a royal family member mentioning Archie’s skin colour. William and Kate knew about some of their troubles with palace aides but nothing to this extent.’

According to the insider, William and Kate ‘feel horrible’ about the claims, although they ‘wish [they] had not tried to take down the royal family’ on television, instead believing that these conversations ‘could have been made in private’.

Royal reporter Katie Nicholl also told Entertainment Tonight: ‘William is devastated by this interview. Don’t forget that the Duchess of Cambridge is being dragged into this whole saga and William will hate that, and… relationship between father and son is of course at an all-time low.

‘I think that the idea that Kate’s being dragged into this will be upsetting for Kate, who behind the scenes has tried really hard to be a peacemaker between William and Harry. She has been deeply saddened by the brothers’ falling-out. Don’t forget she was incredibly close to Harry herself.’

The interview is currently available to watch on ITV hub.