Meghan Markle apparently wore Princess Diana’s bracelet during her Oprah interview

It’s been a week since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview aired in the UK, in which they discussed her mental health struggles, while Harry discussed his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, following his decision to step back from royal life.

They also spoke of their shock when one royal voiced concerns over Archie’s skin colour (they have refused to name him or her) and how differently the Duchess of Sussex was treated compared to sister-in-law – and Prince William has since responded to this.

During the interview, Prince Harry also discussed his late mother Princess Diana, saying ‘I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out and very sad, but ultimately, all she’d ever want is for us to be happy’.

He also made parallels between Meghan and Diana’s experiences, explaining, ‘You know, for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must’ve been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all those years ago.’

So it seems fitting that the Duchess of Sussex was apparently wearing a piece of jewellery that belonged to her late mother-in-law.

Pictured above, the diamond tennis bracelet by Cartier is said to have belonged to Diana, one of several pieces inherited by Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

She also wore her gold Cartier love bracelet, which she presumable never takes off (you have to use a mini screwdriver to take it off). The Duchess has had hers for several years, and she is rumoured to have gifted one to Prince Harry since she met him.