Prince Harry announces that the Invictus Games have been cancelled

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘observing quarantine’ in Canada with their ten month old son, baby Archie Harrison, after a brief visit to the UK for their final engagements as senior royals.

The couple released a statement about compassion during ‘uncertain times’, urging people to spread positivity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Harry has announced that the Invictus Games will be cancelled this year as the ‘safest option’.

Created by the Duke of Sussex, the sporting event for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel was due to be held in May.

In a video message, Harry said: ‘This was an incredibly difficult decision for all of us to have had to make.

‘I’m so grateful for everybody who has worked so incredibly hard over the last couple of week to try and find any alternative to try and carry out these games, in a different way and in a safe way.

‘But this decision was the most sensible and the safest option for all of you and your families as well as everybody else involved in these games.

‘Please take care of yourselves, but do what you do best which is reaching out to other people, be it those that still wear the uniform, use to wear the uniform or just those people in your community who you know may be suffering or may be vulnerable during this period.’

The full statement confirmed that the event is due to take place next year, explaining: ‘We are now investigating all options to reschedule the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, to May or June 2021. Significant planning to scope and confirm this option is underway.’