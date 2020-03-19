Harry and Meghan moved to Canada to ‘shield’ Archie from ‘negativity and tension’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘observing quarantine‘ in Canada with their ten month old son, baby Archie Harrison.

The Sussexes spent six weeks overseas at the end of 2019, before the Duke and Duchess returned to the UK in January and announced that they would be stepping back from their roles as senior royals.

Shortly afterwards, they went back to Canada where they have reportedly been ‘enjoying the quiet life‘, with a source telling People: ‘They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.’

Now, a new report claims that the couple left the UK and royal life behind in order to protect their son.

A source told US Weekly: ‘He wants to shield his son from the negativity and tension he would’ve been exposed to back in England.’

Another insider said Harry ‘knows what it’s like to grow up in the spotlight, and he wants to give Archie the most normal upbringing possible.’

Harry spoke about their decision to step away during a speech at a charity dinner in February, telling guests that ‘there was no other option’ but to resign.

He said: ‘It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly.

‘When I lost my mum 23 years ago, you took me under your wing. You’ve looked out for me for so long, but the media is a powerful force, and my hope is one day our collective support for each other can be more powerful because this is so much bigger than just us.

‘It has been our privilege to serve you, and we will continue to lead a life of service. It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant!’

Awww.