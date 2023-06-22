One of Taylor Swift's text chains has been leaked and it's going viral

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the woman of the moment, making headline news for everything from her Eras tour (UK dates are official) and her split from Joe Alwyn to last month's dating rumours with Matty Healy and her iconic summer fashion looks.

In short, Taylor Swift is all anyone can talk about right now. And this week was no exception as a text chain involving the Blank Space singer was released and has since gone viral.

The message in question was a sweet pep talk by Taylor to fellow singer-songwriter Lorde, with the two known to be close friends.

In fact, the pair are so close that it was Lorde herself who shared the text chain on her Instagram Stories in order to show what a good friend Taylor was, giving Lorde an inspirational pep talk after the release of her album, Melodrama.

“You will always be imagined in my mind in a rowboat with Annie Lennox floating down a river of cool cerebral ethereal dreams but don't-fuck-with-me vibes all around you. And I don't think first week record sales singularly define a legacy," read the sweet message from Taylor, the bottom part of which was obscured. Also featured in the message screenshot was Lorde's response: “I love you so much for this.”

“Taylor was very kind and not wrong," Lorde captioned the Instagram story.

This isn't the first time that Taylor and Lorde's friendship has made news, with the two known for speaking kindly of each other in the past.

"Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much," Lorde has said of their friendship, calling Taylor "someone [she] deeply respects and rides for".

"I want to say one more time that Taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past 5 years. All of them."

Well, this is lovely.