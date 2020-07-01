Mary Trump is refusing to be scared away from publishing her tell-all book about Donald Trump

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes never failing to make us face-palm on the regular.

There was the time he said he should get a Nobel Prize, his denying knowing Prince Andrew despite the countless photographs proving otherwise, his divisive comments about the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and of course his thoughts on Megxit.

The President is also one of the most talked-about people in the world, with the public having a lot of questions about what’s really going on within the White House walls.

Do Melania and Donald Trump sleep in the same bed? What fake tan does he use? And why does his daughter Tiffany keep getting snubbed?

Unfortunately for DT, his niece Mary Trump is releasing a tell-all book about her uncle, entitled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump doesn’t seem keen on the book (promising to be ‘harrowing and salacious’) seeing the light of day, with People reporting that his brother Robert has recently filed a temporary restraining order against Mary and her publisher Simon & Schuster in an attempt to block its publication.

Robert’s attorney reportedly asked the court to stop the book’s publication on the grounds that it allegedly is in breach of a confidentiality agreement she signed in 2001 with the rest of the Trump family.

Mary’s attorney Theodore Boutros Jr. released the following statement:

‘President Trump and his siblings are seeking to suppress a book that will discuss matters of utmost public importance. They are pursuing this unlawful prior restraint because they do not want the American people to know the truth. The courts will not tolerate this brazen effort to squelch speech in violation of the First Amendment.’

A spokesperson for Simon & Schuster, the book’s publisher, added the following statement:

‘As the plaintiff and his attorney well know, the courts take a dim view of prior restraint, and this attempt to block publication will meet the same fate as those that have gone before.’

The Hollywood Reporter has reported this week that Mary Trump’s book has been temporarily blocked by Judge Hal B. Greenwald, who has issued the temporary restraining order.

Until the court can work out whether the book is violating confidentiality agreements, the restraining order will prevent the release of ‘any descriptions or accounts of Mary L. Trump’s relationship with Robert S. Trump, Donald Trump, or Maryanne Trump’.

Mary Trump and her attorneys intend to appeal.

Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man was set to be released on July 28.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens.