Donald Trump has weighed in on Harry and Meghan’s recent news, so there’s that

This week Harry and Meghan announced that they are stepping down as ‘senior royals’, and it’s pretty much all everyone’s been talking about since.

The couple posted a statement to their Instagram account, @sussexroyal, announcing their decision to take more of a back seat and split their time between the UK and North America, as well as working to be ‘financially independent’.

The couple reportedly did not consult the Queen before making the announcement.

A source has told PA that talks to sort the couple’s new roles are ‘progressing well’, and will hopefully conclude ‘sooner rather than later’, the BBC reports.

As with any major news, the world and his wife have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess’s decision – including the 45th president of the United States.

In a recent Fox interview, Donald Trump was asked to share his thoughts on the news, calling it ‘sad’ for the Queen.

‘I think it’s sad. I do. I think it’s sad,’ the President said of the recent news. ‘[The Queen is] a great woman. She’s never made a mistake if you look. I mean, she’s had like a flawless time.’

Asked if Meghan and Harry should rethink their decision, Trump said: ‘I don’t want to get into the whole thing, but I just have such respect for the Queen. I don’t think this should be happening to her.’

Well, there you go.