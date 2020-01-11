Donald Trump has weighed in on Harry and Meghan’s recent news, so there’s that

This week
Harry and Meghan announced that they are stepping down as ‘senior royals’, and it’s pretty much all everyone’s been talking about since.
The couple posted a statement to their Instagram account, @sussexroyal, announcing their decision to take more of a back seat and split their time between the UK and North America, as well as working to be ‘financially independent’.
The couple reportedly
did not consult the Queen before making the announcement.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
A post shared by
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jan 8, 2020 at 10:33am PST
A source has told
PA that talks to sort the couple’s new roles are ‘progressing well’, and will hopefully conclude ‘sooner rather than later’, the BBC reports.
As with any major news, the world and his wife have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess’s decision – including the 45th president of the United States.
In a recent Fox interview, Donald Trump was asked to share his thoughts on the news, calling it ‘sad’ for the Queen.
‘I think it’s sad. I do. I think it’s sad,’ the President said of the recent news. ‘[The Queen is] a great woman. She’s never made a mistake if you look. I mean, she’s had like a flawless time.’
Asked if Meghan and Harry should rethink their decision, Trump said: ‘I don’t want to get into the whole thing, but I just have such respect for the Queen. I don’t think this should be happening to her.’
Well, there you go.