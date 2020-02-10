Donald Trump is insisting that his viral fake tan fail is photoshopped

Hmmm.

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes never failing to make us face-palm on the regular.

There was the time he said he should get a Nobel Prize, his denying knowing Prince Andrew despite the countless photographs proving otherwise, his divisive comments about the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage and of course his thoughts on Megxit.

Yes, really.

This week however it was a photograph of Donald Trump that got the world talking, as an image of the unevenly fake tanned President returning to the White House from North Carolina did the rounds on Twitter.

‘@realDonaldTrump⁩ returns to the White House from Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by William Moon at the South Lawn of the White House on February 7, 2020,’ read the caption accompanying the photograph.

Following the viral fake tan fail, Donald Trump released a statement to comment.

‘More Fake News,’ he insisted. ‘This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!’

Users were quick to put him in his place however, with one Twitter user, Chris Sorensen, reposting the photograph alongside the caption:

‘Here’s an official Reuters pic and they don’t allow photoshop or retouching. The one circulating probably has the saturation bumped a bit, but is pretty accurate.’

Well, that’s that.