Donald Trump is being roasted for his comments about the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage

‘You can’t make this stuff up’

Donald Trump is undoubtedly one of the most divisive people in the world, with his controversial quotes never failing to make us face-palm on the regular.

There was the time he said he should get a Nobel Prize, his statement that the queen had the most fun in years during his UK tour and the recent snubbing of his children – seeming to forget his daughter’s birthday only recently.

This month however it was his comments about the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage that made viral news.

No, surprisingly it wasn’t a backwards comment about women’s rights that got the world talking, but rather a strange comment where he seemed to give himself credit for the passing of time.

‘I’m curious why wasn’t it done a long time ago?,’ Trump announced as he signed the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commemorative Coin Act, celebrating women getting the right to vote in 1920. ‘And also, I guess the answer to that is because now I’m president, we get things done.’

The internet unsurprisingly exploded, taking delight in point out that previous Presidents hadn’t accomplished it because it wasn’t a 100 year anniversary until now.

‘This is the president of the United States….wondering why the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage….wasn’t commemorated…a long time ago…?,’ posted one user.

Another tweeted: ‘You can’t make this stuff up!! Trump wants to know why no other President recognized the 100th year of Women’s Suffrage. He can’t be that stupid. Can he …?’

‘To be fair, technically speaking Trump is right,’ one Twitter user pointed out. ‘Obama was not able to manipulate time and make it the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage while he was president 3 years ago.’

You can’t make this stuff up.