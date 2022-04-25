Ben Affleck responds to claim that he was messaging this Selling Sunset star before his reunion with J-Lo

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The world watched as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their relationship almost twenty years after they announced their split, and it is the noughties celebrity couple nostalgia we never knew we needed. The pair got engaged earlier this month, with J-Lo revealing that the proposal took place somewhere a little unusual, and they’ve been spotted eyeing up enormous multi-million dollar mansions in LA.

But it seems that their reunion could well have been thwarted according to Selling Sunset‘s Emma Hernan.

Season five hit Netflix last weekend and fans have been bingeing the show for a healthy dollop of realtor drama, because let’s face it – there’s never a quiet moment when it comes to The Oppenheim Group’s office. And while initially many tuned in find out what happened between Chrishell Stause and Jason, there was one very unexpected moment from newbie Emma.

Talking to Chrishell, Emma said that Ben had been messaging her on celebrity dating app Raya, explaining: ‘[Ben] may or may not have been texting me. He may or may not have asked to grab coffee a few times. I didn’t go.’

Chrishell replied: ‘You could have foiled Bennifer! He was on the hunt.’

‘Right? It was right before that,’ Emma said. ‘So, maybe that wouldn’t have happened. We have the Boston connection. So, that was his opening pick-up line.’

So Bennifer could have been Bemma?!

Well, according to Ben himself, maybe not.

The actor has since responded to the claim, with his reps telling People magazine that he hasn’t used Raya for a while.

They said: ‘Raya has confirmed that he has not been an active member for several years.’

Either way, it seems like Ben and J-Lo were meant to be after all these years!