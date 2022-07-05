Who is Cameron Norrie? Here’s what to know about the tennis player

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

He's the last British tennis singles player left in the Wimbledon tournament.

With Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu and Heather Watson all knocked out of the Wimbledon Championships, there’s only one Brit left standing in the singles tournament: Cameron Norrie.

The British No 1 is up against Belgian player David Goffin in the men’s singles quarter final this afternoon. If you’re wondering who Cameron Norrie is, then don’t worry, we’ve got you. Here’s your crib sheet.

Swot up and share the facts knowingly when Cameron hits the grass courts of SW19 later today. Strawberries and cream, optional.

He’s 26-years-old and grew up in New Zealand

Cameron Norrie was born in Johannesburg, South Africa on the 23rd August 1995 (making him a Virgo, in case you were wondering).

His father, David, is Scottish and his mother, Helen, is Welsh but the family moved from South Africa to Auckland, New Zealand when Cameron was three-years-old. He also has a sister called Bronwen.

He was introduced to tennis at the age of six on his driveway

Both of Cameron’s parents played squash to university level, according to the Lawn Tennis Association, and it was in fact, his mum who introduced him to tennis when he was a youngster. Thanks to her, young Cameron started playing tennis on his driveway in New Zealand. This is where the tennis player grew up before leaving for the US to attend university.

His nickname is Noz

Noz or Nozzer apparently are the affectionate nicknames of this professional tennis player. He can be found on Instagram under @norriee or on Twitter at @cam_norrie.

As you’d expect, his Insta is heavy on tennis: him playing, winning matches and training. But, when he’s off court, it seems like the tennis player enjoys a spot of chilling down the beach, surfing and exploring new spots with his girlfriend.

He went to university in Forth Worth, Texas

After growing up in New Zealand, Cameron attended Texas Christian University in Forth Worth, where he studied sociology. It’s not really a surprise, but the talented player was on his college tennis team known as The Horned Frogs.

He’s been representing Great Britain since 2013 and turned pro in 2017. Just eight months later he won his debut Davis cup match, which former Davis Cup captain John Lloyd called “one of the most impressive debuts of all time.”