Here’s how the Cambridge family will be celebrating Easter this year

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it. And with the UK now on lockdown, extreme measures are being taken with even members of the royal family following suit.

The Queen has moved to Windsor Castle where she is tended to by ‘a skeleton staff of just eight’, Prince Charles, who tested positive for coronavirus, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have been isolating in Balmoral, Scotland, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spending time alone with baby Archie in California.

It is the Cambridge family however who have been making the most news, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge temporarily relocating their family to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

But while the Duke and Duchess have been spending time in the spotlight, from posting sneak peeks of their offices to Instagram to calling NHS staff to boost morale, it’s their children that have been getting the most attention.

What everyone is desperate to know however is how the three miniature royals, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will be celebrating Easter on lockdown.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge usually attend the annual Easter day service in Windsor, but now that they are isolated to their home, it is thought that they will instead be having lots of fun activities outside.

The most likely activity is of course a big easter egg hunt in the garden, with Kate and Wills admitting in the past that their family enjoyed an Easter morning egg hunt.

Easter is just one of many special events for the royal family this month, with April seeing the Queen’s 94th birthday, Prince Louis 2nd birthday, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s 15th wedding anniversary and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 9th wedding anniversary.

It looks like the royals are going to be very busy!