This limited-edition makeup collection will give you that Bridgerton glow

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Pat McGrath Labs joins the hit Netflix series Bridgerton in an exclusive beauty collaboration that’s dripping with passion, power and pigments

Just when you thought you’d have to wait for the New Year for your Bridgerton fix, makeup legend Pat McGrath is joining forces with one of Britain’s most binge-able shows to bring you an exclusive makeup collection.

Collaborating with the founder of Shondaland, Shonda Rhimes (the brains behind Bridgerton and Grey’s Anatomy), Pat McGrath Labs has encapsulated the playful paradox of the modern regency period that we all love. The three-piece collection is made up of an eyeshadow palette, three blush and glow shades and a trio of highlighters too.

Known for her inclusive ranges, iconic colour payoffs and trend-setting products, Pat McGrath is the perfect person to translate Bridgerton’s escapism into makeup pans. On the collection, she says: ‘Like so many people, I fell in love at first swoon with Bridgerton. I have always been obsessed with Regency beauty and was thrilled to interpret the era with a modern homage via a new MTHRSHP Eye Palette, Divine Blush + Glow Trio and Highlighters in covetable, collectable packaging.’

Taking inspiration from the opulent regency dresses, diversity and otherworldly locations that made the show a top 10 in every country except Japan, the champagne, and petal-soft shades are perfect for the social season.

Whether you’re courting with the idea of an opulent beauty look for New Year’s Eve or want to add some festive iridescence to your everyday look, this collection is set to imbue beauty lovers with an ethereal, effortless glow.

Videos you may like:

Now that you’re just as excited for the launch of these palettes as you are to find out what season two of Bridgerton will bring (hopefully an answer to those dating rumours and even more royal-inspired baby names), you’ll be pleased to know there isn’t long to wait. The Pat McGrath Labs X Bridgerton collection will be released on December 26th. If nothing else, it’s something to look forward to in that limbo period between Christmas Day and NYE!

Sign up to the waitlist here.

If you can’t wait for the newness to drop, shop some of our Pat McGrath faves right now: