This limited-edition makeup collection will give you that Bridgerton glow

Pat McGrath Labs joins the hit Netflix series Bridgerton in an exclusive beauty collaboration that’s dripping with passion, power and pigments
Just when you thought you’d have to wait for the New Year for your Bridgerton fix, makeup legend Pat McGrath is joining forces with one of Britain’s most binge-able shows to bring you an exclusive makeup collection.
Collaborating with the founder of Shondaland, Shonda Rhimes (the brains behind Bridgerton and Grey’s Anatomy), Pat McGrath Labs has encapsulated the playful paradox of the modern regency period that we all love. The three-piece collection is made up of an eyeshadow palette, three blush and glow shades and a trio of highlighters too.
Known for her inclusive ranges, iconic colour payoffs and trend-setting products, Pat McGrath is the perfect person to translate Bridgerton’s escapism into makeup pans. On the collection, she says: ‘Like so many people, I fell in love at first swoon with Bridgerton. I have always been obsessed with Regency beauty and was thrilled to interpret the era with a modern homage via a new MTHRSHP Eye Palette, Divine Blush + Glow Trio and Highlighters in covetable, collectable packaging.’
Taking inspiration from the opulent regency dresses, diversity and otherworldly locations that made the show a top 10 in every country except Japan, the champagne, and petal-soft shades are perfect for the social season.
Whether you’re courting with the idea of an opulent beauty look for New Year’s Eve or want to add some festive iridescence to your everyday look, this collection is set to imbue beauty lovers with an ethereal, effortless glow.
Now that you’re just as excited for the launch of these palettes as you are to find out what season two of Bridgerton will bring (hopefully an answer to those dating rumours and even more royal-inspired baby names), you’ll be pleased to know there isn’t long to wait. The Pat McGrath Labs X Bridgerton collection will be released on December 26th. If nothing else, it’s something to look forward to in that limbo period between Christmas Day and NYE!
Sign up to the waitlist here.
If you can’t wait for the newness to drop, shop some of our Pat McGrath faves right now:
Mothership I: Subliminal Eyes eyeshadow palette, £120
There is a reason why Pat McGrath calls her palettes the Mothership. They really do lead the charge when it comes to shade range and high intensity pigments. This palette is the brand’s most iconic release (it’s the first one too) thanks to the highly curated shade range that took nearly 20 years to put together. Spanning cool neutrals to iridescent metallics, this is a one-stop-shop for every eye look.
MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Odyssey eyeshadow palette, £60
One of the brand’s newest releases, this 18 shade glitter bomb is perfect for creating iconic festive looks. Featuring electric shades that are designed to propel your look into the extraterrestrial, this palette is for eyeshadow experts who want to get creative with glitters. The blendability and buildability are, just what we’d expect from Pat, out of this world.
Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio, £45
Are you hoping to get your hands on the famous Pat McGrath golden glow before this release? Don’t despair, this trio of highlight shades will help you secure the look you’re lusting after. Layer the three lightweight shades on the high points of your face and you’ll be capturing light in all the right places.