These are the best Bridgerton-inspired baby names (and you’re going to love them all)

Last year, it was Tiger King, Too Hot To Handle and Emily In Paris that kept us glued to Netflix.
This year, it’s all about Bridgerton, and if you haven’t seen it – what else have you been doing?
From the beautiful regency dresses to the fact that the Duke of Hastings also appeared in Harry Potter, the world is obsessed.
And if you’re thinking about baby names, you’re probably trawling through the internet to find the best monikers – whether you’re interested in royal inspired baby names or the names predicted to be most popular in the next ten years.
But why not combine baby names and Bridgerton?
Parenting website Bella Baby has released a number of names that could surge in popularity as a result of the hit show, with indications that it’s already having an impact on parents-to-be.
Let’s take a look…
Bridgerton names for girls
- Bridget – Irish, meaning strength or exalted one
- Cressida – Greek, meaning gold
- Daphne – Greek, meaning laurel tree or bay tree
- Eloise – French/English, meaning healthy
- Francesca – Italian, meaning from France or free man
- Genevieve – French, meaning tribe woman
- Hyacinth – Greek, meaning blue larkspur or precious stone
- Isabel – Spanish, meaning pledged to God
- Kitty – English, meaning pure
- Marina – Latin, meaning from the sea
- Penelope – Greek, meaning weaver
- Uriana – Greek, meaning the unknown
- Violet – Latin, meaning purple
Bridgerton names for boys
- Anthony – Latin, meaning priceless one
- Jeffrey – German/English, meaning pledge of peace
- Lord – English, meaning loaf keeper
- Nigel – Irish, meaning dark haired
- Oliver – Latin, meaning olive tree
- Quinn – Irish, meaning intelligence or chief leader
- Reginald – English, meaning counsel or power
- Simon – Hebrew, meaning the listener
- Thompson – English, meaning son of Tom
- William – English, meaning resolute protection
What do you think of these? They’re all so adorable!
Let us know on social @marieclaireuk