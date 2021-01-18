These are the best Bridgerton-inspired baby names (and you’re going to love them all)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Last year, it was Tiger King, Too Hot To Handle and Emily In Paris that kept us glued to Netflix.

This year, it’s all about Bridgerton, and if you haven’t seen it – what else have you been doing?

From the beautiful regency dresses to the fact that the Duke of Hastings also appeared in Harry Potter, the world is obsessed.

And if you’re thinking about baby names, you’re probably trawling through the internet to find the best monikers – whether you’re interested in royal inspired baby names or the names predicted to be most popular in the next ten years.

But why not combine baby names and Bridgerton?

Parenting website Bella Baby has released a number of names that could surge in popularity as a result of the hit show, with indications that it’s already having an impact on parents-to-be.

Let’s take a look…

Bridgerton names for girls

Bridget – Irish, meaning strength or exalted one

Cressida – Greek, meaning gold

Daphne – Greek, meaning laurel tree or bay tree

Eloise – French/English, meaning healthy

Francesca – Italian, meaning from France or free man

Genevieve – French, meaning tribe woman

Hyacinth – Greek, meaning blue larkspur or precious stone

Isabel – Spanish, meaning pledged to God

Kitty – English, meaning pure

Marina – Latin, meaning from the sea

Penelope – Greek, meaning weaver

Uriana – Greek, meaning the unknown

Violet – Latin, meaning purple

Bridgerton names for boys

Anthony – Latin, meaning priceless one

Jeffrey – German/English, meaning pledge of peace

Lord – English, meaning loaf keeper

Nigel – Irish, meaning dark haired

Oliver – Latin, meaning olive tree

Quinn – Irish, meaning intelligence or chief leader

Reginald – English, meaning counsel or power

Simon – Hebrew, meaning the listener

Thompson – English, meaning son of Tom

William – English, meaning resolute protection

What do you think of these? They’re all so adorable!

