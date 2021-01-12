Bridgerton cast dating rumours are going so wild that the actors are having to respond

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Bridgerton is undoubtedly the most talked-about TV show in 2020 so far, with the period drama already named one of the most popular Netflix shows of all time – and it hasn’t even been out for a month yet!

It’s not hard to see why it has been so popular, described as a Pride and Prejudice meets Gossip Girl, with a heavy dose of feminism, fashion and sex.

And the voice behind Lady Whistledown (the show’s resident Dan Humphrey)? It’s only Julie Andrews.

So, yes, from the Bridgerton dresses to the Duke’s Spoon Instagram account that has emerged (Connell’s Chain eat your heart out), it’s obvious why the period drama has been such a hit.

One of the biggest talking points to come out of the steamy series actually surrounds the cast, with the actors – particularly Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor – made the subject of a lot of dating rumours.

‘I think everything you need to know is on camera,’ Regé-Jean Page, the actor behind the Duke of Hastings, explained in an interview with Access. ‘That’s why we presented it so beautifully for you.’

He continued: ‘All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough.’

We think that’s confirmation that the two actors aren’t together, but the internet is still holding out hope.

We need Bridgerton season two immediately.