Whenever I go abroad, I make it my mission to find a Sephora so I can get my hands on all of those cult beauty buys that you can’t find in the UK. All of the makeup lovers out there will know that Sephora stocks some of the best primers, foundations and mascaras on the market, including their very own makeup collection which is one of my personal favourites.

However, I’ve just found out that the store is finally coming to the UK, and it’s safe to say that I am very excited about the news.

There have been lots of rumours over the years that Sephora would be making its way back over to us (it was available in the UK many years ago), but sadly the news was never confirmed, until now that is.

“At Sephora, we innovate every day to build the most loved beauty community. We are delighted to bring Sephora to the UK, responding to Britain’s strong demand for our unique prestige beauty experience, ” announced Chris de Lapuente, Chairman and CEO at Sephora.

It turns out that Sephora acquired the Feelunique website over a year ago, and on the 17th of October the website will become Sephora.co.uk, offering UK customers the ability to shop the popular store online.

Keep on scrolling to find out all the information you need, including what brands will be available and when the first physical store will be opening…

When will Sephora be coming to the UK?

Sephora will be coming to the UK on the 17th of October, so there is only ten more days to wait! It will just be online for now, but the first store is expected to open in Spring 2023.

Where will the first Sephora UK store be?

It has been confirmed that the first store will be in London, so make sure to book a trip to the capital when it opens to stock up on all your favourite beauty bits.

What brands will be stocked on the UK website?

There will be a range of brands available that will be exclusive to Sephora UK, including Tarte Cosmetics, ILIA, Makeup by Mario, ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr, GXVE by Gwen Stefani, Skinfix, Vegamour, and Sephora’s own brand, Sephora Collection.

Of course, there will also be a wide selection of other premium beauty brands, including Pat McGrath Labs, Fenty Beauty, Gisou and Rose Inc, to name a few.

So get those purses at the ready, because your makeup collection is about to get a serious upgrade…