This red lipstick makeup look took over London Fashion Week – here’s how to do it

You’ve nailed your blue-toned and cherry-popping reds, now it’s time to try brick-red lips

I always turn to a red lipstick makeup look when I need a bit of a complexion pick me up. It always spruces up my skin and elevates my minimal go-to products.

When I witnessed the number of red lips backstage at London Fashion Week, I knew those with a penchant for coloured lacquer were on to a winner.

But, something was different about the shade being slathered onto runway-ready lips this season. Instead of the perfectly lined, pristinely filled, Jessica Rabbit-esque applications of the past, makeup artists were pressing the product on with their fingers.

Some might think it avant-garde but the models’ red lip makeup looks exuded a tom-boyish, just-woke-up-like-this energy that more of us are after these days. Reference: skinamalism and the best BB cream if you haven’t already.

One MUA who nailed the home-made red lipstick makeup look was Thom Walker, who made up the models for Molly Goddard. “We were inspired by 1980s West London streetwear images,” he shares, saying: “Some of the models are wearing a brick-red shade on their lips that’s been pressed in. It’s all about the blurred lines and diffused elements, it’s very ordinary girl.”

There’s no way you could apply a highly pigmented red (of which we have loads in our best red lipstick round-up, here) with your fingers. This would be messy and, in all honesty, a bit of a faff. Which is why an orange, red-toned shade is the one to invest in right now.

How to apply a diffused red lipstick makeup look

Thom is the creative director of beauty at Givenchy so we are in safe hands.

First, make sure that you prep and moisturise your lips (I’d recommend Glossier’s new After Baume). Then, pop a little of the product straight into the centre of the lips from the bullet.

Now the fun part, go in with your fingers to spread the product evenly across the lips. At this point you might want to top up – don’t. The beauty of this look is the slight fade you get at the edges.

The best part about it is you don’t have to worry about what you’re eating and drinking – you can reapply this lip in seconds.

