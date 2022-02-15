You’ll never guess what Glossier are launching next

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Say goodbye to dry skin for good...

Glossier have really been bringing the goods this year. First, they relaunched their iconic solid perfume, and now they are releasing a brand new product to save our skin this winter. Wave goodbye to your best moisturiser and say hello to After Baume.

This moisture barrier recovery cream has been designed to deeply nourish the skin after exposure to harsh elements. These include cold weather, wind, sun, acne treatments and more. The buttery formula can be used on all skin types when they are in need of a little extra support. The best news? It’s not just for your face, either. This cream can be used all over your body to deliver instant hydration, and can even double up as a lip balm. Win win.

After Baume is clinically proven to moisturise for up to 24 hours. It contains ingredients such as cupuacu butter and babassu oil to retain moisture, post-biotic ferment to help restore balance and green microalgae to help skin survive in extreme conditions.

The wonder product is cruelty free, vegan, non-comedogenic and formulated without fragrance, making it ideal for sensitive skin. Plus, it comes in a cute recyclable glass jar. We will definitely be reusing this once the product is gone.

Glossier recommend using the product as your daily moisturiser (before your facial sunscreen, of course), after applying ingredients such as retinoids or chemical exfoliants to help repair your skin or even after a steamy shower to care for those dry areas such as elbows, knees and heels. We can’t wait to introduce this product into our daily routine. We can quickly see it becoming a summer staple, too.

If you want to try it out for yourselves, the new launch will be hitting the website today. Make sure to check back here for the latest updates…