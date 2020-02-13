All the most stylish looks from the streets of New York

New York Fashion Week is over for another season, kicking off fashion month in style. And while we have yet to see what happens at London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week, some gorgeous trends on the streets, where fashion editors, influencers and celebrities get papped entering or exiting shows such as Khaite, Longchamp and The Row.

What we’re loving this season is that while there are still some flamboyant looks (ballgown in February? Sure), the looks are definitely more practical and wearable.

Our love affair with leather, whether faux or real, shows no sign of deflating. There were plenty of black leather jackets, rust-coloured patent coats, faux leather puffer coats and trousers, all mixed and matched with more toned down pieces such as chunky knitwear and jeans, to avoid looking too much like The Matrix.

Tonal dressing has become a fashion month staple, and New York didn’t disappoint, with plenty of cream and beige to keep things understated, though we’re also seeing vibrant colours making their first outing this side of winter, from red to blue and green, which is most definitely the colour of the season, and will also be everywhere come autumn/winter 2020, if the runway shows are to be believed.

But if there’s one lesson we’ve learned, is that a good coat is all you need to look put together (and stay warm). Some statement coats that have stood out so far come courtesy of Saks Potts and Khaite, with faux fur cuffs and checked styles looking unbelievable chic.

Finally, accessories are the finishing touch that keeps on giving. Look out for plenty of two-tone boots, chunk trainers and pouch bags.

Scroll down for our favourite looks from the streets of New York Fashion Week.