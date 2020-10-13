Save £175 when you buy the 5* reviewed Philips Lumea hair removal gun today

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Not happy with your purchase? You can also get your money back with Philips 100 day money-back guarantee



Repeat after us: this week is the week to grab a beauty bargain.

You’ll know that it’s Amazon Prime Day 2020, one of the best times of the year to grab yourself some huge discounts on electrical appliances, tech gadgets and, ahem, beauty products.

One of our favourite picks at current? The Philips Lumea hair removal gun, which, of near 1,500 reviews on Amazon at current, has a solid near 5-star ranking, with 4.6 out of 5-star altogether. Not bad. It normally retails for £475.00, but for today and tomorrow only, thanks to Amazon Prime day, you can save a huge £175.00 on the device. That’s 37% in total.

There are a whole heap of beauty bargains flying about, from 30% off Foreo cleansing devices, to £39 off GHD’s, to 50% off Jimmy Choo perfume.

Keep reading for more about the Lumea, details on how the device works and why it’s a dermatologists favourite, plus why it could be great investment or Christmas present.

Deal In Full:

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Cordless Hair Removal Device , was £475.00, now £299.99



The Philips Lumea really is your one-stop-shop for hair removal. Not sure what it is or how it removes hair? Simply put, it’s a form of light technology developed by dermatologists. Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) works to ‘break the cycle of hair regrowth’, meaning after a few treatments, you can go months at a time without having to remove hair (the website promises 6 months). It comes with three attachments for body, face and bikini line, plus personalises what treatment it delivers based on your skin tone and indicates the optimal setting for you. Interested in intense pulse light therapy at all? The Philips Lumea is the No.1 IPL brand in the UK. Enjoy. View deal

Don’t say you aren’t tempted with a deal like that…

