JVN’s New Dry Shampoo Prioritises Scalp Care and is Powered by Micellar Water—Here’s How it Performs
It's the brand's most-requested product
I am a person who uses a lot of dry shampoo. I don’t have to wash my hair all that often, but you can bet I’ll still push that 1.5–2 hour wash and dry session back another day when I can. In other words, I knew the new JVN Hair Dry Shampoo would be an easy one to slot into my weekly haircare routine to review.
Launched in 2021 by hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness—who is best known for their role as Queer Eye’s grooming expert—JVN Hair is all about efficacious and sustainable haircare and styling products. And believe me and my fellow beauty editors—you can tell that they were created by a hairdresser. As such, fans have been desperately asking the brand to launch their contender for the best dry shampoo for a long time; it is their most requested product, so expectations, including mine, were high. Here’s how I got on with it.
In terms of first impressions, you can’t deny that JVN has gone for probably the most cheerful-looking colour possible here, a bright lemon yellow that’ll stand out from any other hair products. Other than that, the design is as minimalistic as the rest of the range with the understated signature branding. At £26 for 204ml, it’s about on par with other premium buys like Living Proof’s dry shampoos.
I spritzed some into the lid of the can not long after I got it. The scent was not what I was expecting—not that that’s a bad thing—and is fresh, a little citrusy and musky. There’s a kind of nostalgic summer holidays vibe to it, which will make for a nice uplifting summery feel no matter the time of year.
Then there’s the formula. There are some scalp-care ingredients on offer here, namely ground cherry extract, which the brand says helps to hydrate and soothe the scalp, while rosemary extract is there to help support scalp and hair follicle health. Mediterranean algae is also in the mix to help regulate the scalp’s oil production over time—while I’ve not been using the formula for long enough to report on that front, it certainly sounds promising for those whose hair gets greasy very quickly.
But probably the most interesting thing, in my opinion, is the cleansing technology. Remember when the topic of the week on social media was using micellar water as dry shampoo? JVN has incorporated that phenomenon into The Essential Dry Shampoo with a micellar-powered solution that cleanses hair gently. The difference is, unlike micellar water, which has been formulated for your skin, here it’s also been designed for use on hair from the start. Clever, no?
Now, for what you really want to know: how I got on it when I applied it to my oily (and a while past their last colour appointment) roots. You can see from the before and after images above that it did its job of freshening things up nicely for an instant difference. After spraying it from a distance and leaving it for several seconds, I used a brush to distribute it through my roots evenly and let that micellar tech work its magic.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
One of the biggest sticking points around dry shampoo is the risk of white or chalky residue left behind by the cleansing powders, particularly visible on darker hair. As with pretty much any dry shampoo I’ve ever tried, if you spray JVN’s at too close a range, you might see a very small amount of white residue. However, this settles down within seconds and disappears completely when you massage in or brush through. Though I do find I have to apply quite a bit of it, it still feels fairly lightweight in the hair and, crucially, noticeably freshens it up.
All in all, very good stuff. I know I’ll be using it right up to the final squeezed-out spray.
Shop more JVN Hair faves
Lucy is a freelance beauty editor and contributor at Marie Claire, and has also written for titles including Cosmopolitan, Refinery29, Glamour and woman&home. She was previously Marie Claire’s junior beauty editor. During her career, she’s covered everything from backstage beauty at fashion week to interviews with famous faces like Drag Race royalty and Little Mix. As for her beauty ethos, she’s a big advocate for not having to spend a fortune on beauty products to get good results. When she’s not got beauty on the brain you’ll probably find her reading or Netflix-ing.
-
Sleepmaxxing Is All Over TikTok RN – So, Does It Work? Plus 6 Simple Hacks To Maximise Sleep Quality
Top experts weigh in.
-
This £198 Face Oil Has a Cult Following, But Is It Really Worth the Splurge?
An honest review of a luxury icon
-
My Holiday Wardrobe Is in Need of a Total Overhaul, and This Is the One Collection I’ll Be Shopping
From asymmetric swimwear to patterned beach cover ups, Rat & Boa's Fantasia collection has it all
-
Ready to chill out? Meet the winning products in the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2025 'Relaxing Rituals' category
Self-care? Enter here
-
These are the 20 Next-Gen Stylers that impressed our judges most at this year's Marie Claire UK Hair Awards
Innovation at its best
-
It's official: these Marie Claire UK Hair Awards winning targeted solutions will answer all your haircare needs in 2025
Whatever your haircare requirements, we've got you covered
-
These day-to-day DIYers are essential in your kit, according to the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2025 judges
The very best of the everyday...
-
On a budget? Enter: the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards 2025 Super Savers—purse-friendly haircare solutions
You don't need to spend big to get results, FYI
-
Make your haircare routine more planet-friendly this year with our Marie Claire UK Hair Awards sustainability leaders
Embrace a more sustainable approach to haircare
-
Meet The Riviera Bob: 2025's Chic Upgrade Of the Italian Bob—Set To Take Over This Summer
Undone, effortless and ultimately chic, chic, chic
-
Looking for Your Next Trending Bob Cut? Add The Fob to Your Inspo Board ASAP
The cutest cut you ever did see