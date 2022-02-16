Trending:

These are the most searched for beauty products of 2022 (and they might surprise you)

    Does anyone else find searching for a new beauty product a little overwhelming? There are so many different options available that sometimes it can feel almost impossible to know which one to go for. Take foundation, for example. A simple search into Google and you are met with thousands and thousands of results, making you want to give up before you’ve even started.

    Luckily, the annual beauty report from money.co.uk has revealed the most searched for beauty products of 2022, so that all the hard work is done for you. From the most popular foundation and concealer to the most sought-after cleanser and perfume, you will no longer be left wondering which products you should try. They’ve uncovered the most researched and intriguing items on the market, and we’re here to give you all the information you need on what makes them so great.

    The year may have only just started, but these results prove that everyone’s beauty regimes are well underway. Some items are already firm favourites in our daily routine, from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury and Elemis. However, some definitely surprised us, and we will swiftly be adding them to our basket to try for ourselves.

    If you like what you’re hearing, then you’ll love our beauty editor’s guide to the best beauty products of 2021 and the best new makeup, skincare and hair products of the month. We’ve even got all the skincare ingredients that our beauty editor relies on, so you will know exactly what you are looking for before the dreaded internet search for products.

    Before purchasing, don’t forget to check out our Marie Claire vouchers site. We have discounts off of brands such as Feel Unique, Look Fantastic and Beauty Bay, to fulfil all of your beauty needs. Happy shopping…

    The most searched for beauty products of 2022:

    Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum For Her - most searched beauty products 2022
    Gucci Guilty Eau de Parfum For Her, £76 | Boots

    The Gucci Guilty fragrance features top notes of Mandora, a fruit found in the Mediterranean island of Cyprus, smoothed out with natural Bergamot and Pink Pepper. Base notes of Patchouli define the scent, while rosy and violet notes create an individual floral blend. Not only does it last, but it can easily take you from day to night.

    Clarins Double Serum - most searched beauty products 2022
    Clarins Double Serum, £80 | Boots

    It might be pricey, but this serum is definitely worth it. It works by stimulating five vital functions of the skin, including hydration, nutrition and regeneration, which is why it has exceptional anti-ageing properties.

    Pixi Glow Tonic - most searched for beauty products 2022
    Pixi Glow Tonic, £18 | Cult Beauty

    Pixi's Glow Tonic has been part of our skincare routine for what feels like forever. This miracle product brightens, tones and conditions your skin after cleansing.

    Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector SPF30 - most searched beauty products 2022
    Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Natural Skin Perfector SPF30, £36 | Boots

    Laura Mercier can do no wrong when it comes to base makeup. If you are looking for a more natural, sheer coverage, this product is for you.

    Nars Sheer Glow Foundation - most searched beauty products 2022
    Nars Sheer Glow Foundation, £35 | Harvey Nichols

    Speaking of base makeup, Nars Sheer Glow delivers a luminous finish thanks to its brightening formula.

    bareMinerals Original Loose Mineral Foundation SPF15 - most searched beauty products 2022
    bareMinerals Original Loose Mineral Foundation SPF15, £29 | Boots

    If a powder foundation is more your thing, you can't go wrong with bareMinerals. Their lightweight loose powder foundation provides sheer-to-full coverage with a no-makeup look and feel.

    The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser - most searched beauty products 2022
    The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser, £5.50 | Harvey Nichols

    If you do try out one of those foundations, make sure to cleanse your skin before heading to bed. The Ordinary's Squalane Cleanser is a gentle, moisturising product that dissolves makeup and removes dirt, and is suitable for all skin types. No wonder everyone is searching for it.

    Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm - most searched beauty products 2022
    Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, £44 | Cult Beauty

    Cleansing balms have grown in popularity over the years, thanks to their balmy texture that melts away makeup while nourishing skin at the same time. Which one are people searching for? The Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm.

    Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops - most searched beauty products 2022
    Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops, was £19.95 now £15.95 | Beauty Bay

    Get a natural sun-kissed glow with these Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops. Simply add a few drops into your favourite moisturiser for a radiant finish.

    Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer - most searched beauty products 2022
    Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, £24.50 | Boots

    It's not just Nars foundation that people are after. Their Radiant Creamy Concealer was also one of the most searched for products, thanks to its luxurious texture and luminous finish.

    Lancome Hypnose Mascara - most searched beauty products 2022
    Lancome Hypnose Mascara, £28.50 | Harvey Nichols

    This buildable mascara is enriched in ProVitamin B5 leaving lashes feeling soft and supple with perfect separation and no clumping. What more could you want?

    Benefit Hoola - most searched beauty products 2022
    Benefit Hoola, £28.50 | Cult Beauty

    Nothing beats Benefit's Hoola bronzer for a natural, sun-kissed look. The matte formula is perfect for contouring, and even comes with its own brush.

    NYX Professional Makeup Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler - most searched beauty products 2022
    NYX Professional Makeup Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler, £7.50 | Boots

    The fluffy brow trend is going nowhere, and this NYX Brow Styler makes it super easy to achieve. The glue-like gel is non-sticky, transparent and dries down to a natural-looking finish.

    Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter - most searched beauty products 2022
    Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter, £34 | Cult Beauty

    This multi-use product offers the blurring benefits of a primer, the glow of a highlighter and the perfecting properties of your favourite filter all in one.

    Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base - most searched beauty products 2022
    Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, £46.50 | Boots

    One of Bobbi Brown's bestsellers, the Vitamin Enriched Face Base moisturises and primes skin all at once, creating the perfect base for makeup.

    Nars Blush - most searched beauty products 2022
    Nars Blush, £26 | Boots

    For blush, everyone has been searching for Nars. Available in a range of shades, the formula gives a natural, healthy-looking flush to the cheeks.

    Ardell Wispies 122 - most searched beauty products 2022
    Ardell Wispies 122, was £5.50 now £4.75 | Boots

    If you like wearing false lashes, the Ardell Wispies 122 are lightweight and comfortable on the lashline, thanks to their Invisiband technology.

    Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil - most searched beauty products 2022
    Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil, was £29.50 now £20.65 | Cult Beauty

    Nuxe's dry oil can be used on your face and body to nourish skin and add a healthy glow. It can even be used on hair if it's in need of a little TLC.

    Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray - most searched beauty products 2022
    Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray, £27 | Boots

    After applying makeup, make sure it stays in place with the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray. This product keeps makeup in place for up to 16 hours.

    Natasha Denona Glam Face Palette - most searched beauty products 2022
    Natasha Denona Glam Face Palette, £51 | Cult Beauty

    Natasha Denona's makeup line has become somewhat of a phenomenon. The Glam Face Palette comes with two glowy blusher-highlighter hybrids and five rich pressed pigment shadows to create a range of looks.

    NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil - most searched beauty products
    NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil, £5.50 | Boots

    This pencil doubles as both an eyeliner and eyeshadow, and comes in a wide range of colours for you to use.

