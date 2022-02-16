Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Want to know which beauty products everyone is searching for? Keep scrolling...

Does anyone else find searching for a new beauty product a little overwhelming? There are so many different options available that sometimes it can feel almost impossible to know which one to go for. Take foundation, for example. A simple search into Google and you are met with thousands and thousands of results, making you want to give up before you’ve even started.

Luckily, the annual beauty report from money.co.uk has revealed the most searched for beauty products of 2022, so that all the hard work is done for you. From the most popular foundation and concealer to the most sought-after cleanser and perfume, you will no longer be left wondering which products you should try. They’ve uncovered the most researched and intriguing items on the market, and we’re here to give you all the information you need on what makes them so great.

The year may have only just started, but these results prove that everyone’s beauty regimes are well underway. Some items are already firm favourites in our daily routine, from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury and Elemis. However, some definitely surprised us, and we will swiftly be adding them to our basket to try for ourselves.

The most searched for beauty products of 2022: