New make-up, skincare and hair products we’re obsessing over this month

We've tested all the new launches to bring you the best of the best (yaaaass)
The life of a beauty addict is never dull thanks to dozens of brand new make-up, skin and hair products launching every single week.
New launches always bring with them a lot of hype, and so it can be hard to tell whether that hype is actually warranted – because nobody wants to splash their hard earned cash on something they’ll eventually regret buying.
Fortunately for you, the Marie Claire online beauty team gets to test the lot of them way before they hit the shops, from the best mascara to the best moisturisers for dry skin.
We’ll be bringing you a break down of the best new releases you should be fighting to get your hands on before they sell out (which trust us, they will do).
So, what’s good this month?
Liz Earle have released a genius mask-slash-moisturiser that gets to work at soothing your skin while you sleep, taking some of the fuss out of at-home masks.
Meanwhile, Jo Malone London has launched another of their lovely charity candles shining a light on mental health, this time in uplifting Lily of the Valley and Ivy. 75% of the cost of the candle (minus VAT) will be donated to ten different charities supporting people with mental health issues and their families.
And Laura Mercier’s legendary tinted moisturiser is now even better than before, having just had a bit of a makeover and expanded its shade range. It now comes with even more skin-loving ingredients and all-important SPF. Dreamy.
Keep scrolling for our curated edit of the best new make-up launches and skincare drops, waving goodbye to your healthy bank balance in the process. Make sure you check back here for all the latest new beauty products 2019 brings in, as and when they’re announced.
It’s high time you treated yourself to a big beauty haul, we say.
Jo Malone Rose & Magnolia Cologne, £104, jomalone.co.uk
The latest scent to join the Jo Malone London family is this fresh and uplifting blend of Rose and Magnolia. We're also big fans of the chic, navy blue label.
Eyeko Brow Kit, £15, eyeko.co.uk
This handy brow grooming kit from Eyeko comes with a tinted brow gel and tweezers, to whip your brows into shape in time for Christmas.
Illamasqua Glowstick Lip Duo, £25, illamasqua.com
There's no better time to whip out bright lipstick shades than the festive season, Illamasqua's Electro Tartan collection couldn't have arrived at a better time. You'll get an Antimatter Lipstick and matching mini lip liner to sort your statement holiday season look.
Glossier Futuredew, £23, glossier.com
Glossier's latest drop is an oil-serum hybrid that aims to leave your skin with a natural, highlighted finish. Read Acting Senior Beauty Editor's full Glossier Futuredew review to find out why she's *loving* it.
Aveda Sap Moss Weightless Hydration Shampoo, £21, Lookfantastic
I have hair that's especially prone to dryness, so this new shampoo and conditioner duo piqued my interest from the get-go. Boy, does it deliver. The shampoo looks a bit like a peanut butter, but don't let that put you off, as the duo will leave your hair feeling so, SO soft with a gentle, 'plant-y' scent. I'm obsessed.
Liz Earle CICA Restore Skin Paste, £29, John Lewis
The best no-fuss beauty products are the ones you can leave on to do their hard work while you're sleeping. Liz Earle's gentle Cica paste is a cross between a mask and thick moisturiser that hydrates and soothes your skin. You'll wake up looking like you had a few hours extra sleep than usual.
Innersense I Create Waves, £24, Cult Beauty
Founders Greg and Joanne Starkmann set up organic beauty brand Innersense after the birth of their daughter, who has a rare genetic disorder. The latest addition to the line is 'I Create Waves', a texture spray containing pink Himalayan salt and nourishing aloe vera. The range is all organic and processed without synthetics.
The Inkey List Ceramide Night Treatment, £14.99, Lookfantastic
Breakthrough brand The Inkey List is all about uncomplicated skincare that's available at a lower price point, meaning you can stock up on hero ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and retinol all for under £10 each. The new kid on their block is the Ceramide Night Treatment, which works to improve your skin's ability to retain moisture along with super hydrator hyaluronic acid. Soft skin, come at us.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser,
Laura Mercier is the woman responsible for bringing tinted moisturiser to the everyday consumer, and her legendary formula has now had a bit of a makeover. It now comes with more shade options, hydrating ingredients, antioxidants and a broad spectrum SPF. Excellent.
Chanel Gabrielle Essence Eau de Parfum, from £85.50, Feelunique
Who doesn’t love a new fragrance? Nobody we know, that’s for sure. After the success of last year's Gabrielle launch, now comes Gabrielle Essence: think ylang-ylang, orange blossom and tuberose for a truly uplifting spritz.
CeraVe SA Smoothing Cream, £12, Lookfantastic
Cult US dermatologist-developed skincare brand CeraVe landed on UK shores relatively recently, and their greats are gradually making their way across the pond. The SA moisturiser is a great skin-smoother, while the SA cleanser is great for oily or congested skin.
Polaar Icymagic Instant Eye Contour Multi Energiser, £29.50, Lookfantastic
A super cooling formula that comes with a handy roller-ball applicator, this is great for tired or puffy eyes that need a bit of a pick-me-up.
Fenty Beauty PRO FILT’R Hydrating Foundation, £27, Boots
Rihanna's make-up line is truly the gift that keeps on giving and, after the success of her first foundation, we were seriously excited for the launch of another. We love both formulas, but the Hydrating PRO FILT'R will be your bag if your skin is on the dry side, or you like a less-matte finish with a bit of a glow.
Alive Magnesium Shower Scrub, £5, Sainsbury’s
You'll most certainly feel alive after using this shower scrub. Infused with magnesium, its many benefits include improving joint health and circulation, helping our bodies to produce more energy and relieving stress and stiff muscles. Also enriched with charcoal and ginger, your skin will be left feeling fresh and revived. Get your hands on it, pronto!
Caudalie Limited Edition Beauty Elixir, from £12, Space NK
Caudalie's best selling Beauty Elixir has had a summer make-over. The multipurpose spritzer that refreshes your skin now comes in a beautifully designed bottle inspired by the hero ingredients; think rose, grape, rosemary and orange blossom. It's limited edition, so get your hands on it fast...
Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil, £67, elemis.com
We loved the Rose Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, and now there's a facial oil to go with it. Super nourishing, it'll leave your face with a seriously healthy glow.
CODE LIP Lip Intense Plumper, £20
Packed full of hydration-boosting hyaluronic acid and dimethicone to fill fine lines. This lip plumper is all about long-lasting fullness by plumping up the natural contours of your lips. Offering up a nude rose shade to suit all skin tones and being vegan and cruelty-free (PETA- approved), swipe on for your best pout yet.