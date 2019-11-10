New make-up, skincare and hair products we’re obsessing over this month

We've tested all the new launches to bring you the best of the best (yaaaass)

The life of a beauty addict is never dull thanks to dozens of brand new make-up, skin and hair products launching every single week.

New launches always bring with them a lot of hype, and so it can be hard to tell whether that hype is actually warranted – because nobody wants to splash their hard earned cash on something they’ll eventually regret buying.

Fortunately for you, the Marie Claire online beauty team gets to test the lot of them way before they hit the shops, from the best mascara to the best moisturisers for dry skin.

We’ll be bringing you a break down of the best new releases you should be fighting to get your hands on before they sell out (which trust us, they will do).

So, what’s good this month?

Liz Earle have released a genius mask-slash-moisturiser that gets to work at soothing your skin while you sleep, taking some of the fuss out of at-home masks.

Meanwhile, Jo Malone London has launched another of their lovely charity candles shining a light on mental health, this time in uplifting Lily of the Valley and Ivy. 75% of the cost of the candle (minus VAT) will be donated to ten different charities supporting people with mental health issues and their families.

And Laura Mercier’s legendary tinted moisturiser is now even better than before, having just had a bit of a makeover and expanded its shade range. It now comes with even more skin-loving ingredients and all-important SPF. Dreamy.

Keep scrolling for our curated edit of the best new make-up launches and skincare drops, waving goodbye to your healthy bank balance in the process. Make sure you check back here for all the latest new beauty products 2019 brings in, as and when they’re announced.

It’s high time you treated yourself to a big beauty haul, we say.