Please, please, please let this be true

Celebrity beauty lines have always been a huge part of the industry. Fenty Beauty changed the way that brands viewed their own make-up shade ranges forever, Kylie Beauty made the youngest Keeping up with the Kardashians star the richest of them all and we all did backflips of joy when Victoria Beckham finally launched beauty.

A-listers have the power to push a product. It’s all part of that “I’ll have what she’s having’ mentality. We want to look like the stars and these collections give us some kind of access to their skincare routines and an insider’s look into their make-up bags.

There is one celebrity who causes quite the stir with her beauty choices, in fact according to research conducted by RY, she is the most newsworthy celebrity icon. Meghan Markle beat Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and even her sister-in-law Kate Middleton for the title. Their findings found that there are over 88.5 million articles written about Meghan Markle beauty – from her haircare, wedding make-up and skincare choices.

The Royal sparked speculation by apparently visiting the co-founder of Guthy-Renker (a direct marketing firm that has a number of celebrity beauty cosmetic lines in its portfolio) numerous times this year.

Now whether these rumours are true, we will have to wait and see, but you can be assured that if it is we will be in the front of the queue. This woman knows her beauty and we would be happy to part with our cash for a little bit of access to it.

If you can’t wait and want a little bit of the Meghan Markle experience already, here’s a roundup of products that we know she loves already…

Nars Blush in Orgasm – £26 | Cult Beauty

Markle tipped NARS Orgasm as one of her five can’t-live-without products due to its ‘perfect rosy flush tone that brightens the face’ in her interview with Beauty Banter. The pinky, peachy blush with golden undertones is one of the most universally flattering blush shades on the market. View Product

Nivea Light Firming Body Lotion Q10 + Vitamin C – £9.10 | Amazon

‘I use this religiously,’ the former Suits star told Beauty Banter. ‘It’s honestly my favourite lotion on the market, it’s so affordable, and makes my skin look and feel amazing. I would buy a case of this at a time if I could find it,’ she added. View Product

Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum – £68 | Lookfantastic

‘I’ve been going to Kate’s clinic in LA for facials for years, and I still use the products to maintain that glow that her products give,’ she told Beauty Banter. She then told them that Somerville’s Quench Serum is one of her favourite skincare products. View Product

If we hear any more about this rumoured beauty brand, we’ll be sure to update you.