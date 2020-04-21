Meghan Markle’s favourite lipstick is inspired by one of the Spice Girls

If you know, you know

It’s no secret that Meghan Markle has had a huge impact on sales in both the fashion and beauty industries.

From her sell-out coats, go-to designer handbag and sunglasses, to this £30 ring that keeps selling out, the woman is something of a sartorial powerhouse.

Following the Royal engagement announcement and that photocall in 2017, the ‘Meghan Markle effect’ completely changed our Christmas lipstick shopping habits that year. Rather than buying classic crimson or scarlet for the festivities, sales of nude lipstick went up by 65% in a nod to the future royal’s go-to shade.

Although Meghan has worn red lipstick to celebrity events before, as a member of the royal family she often opted for understated, muted tones when it came to her lip colour of choice.

MEMImakeup.com reported that sales of nude shades shot up following she and Harry’s engagement announcement (no surprise considering the majority of us would love to emulate her look).

What is Meghan’s nude lipstick of choice, as well as her other favourite beauty products, we hear you ask?

It’s none other than Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria – which is inspired by VB herself, of course.

This shade is the perfect pinky-brown nude in Tilbury’s classic, velvety matte formula, so we’re really not surprised that the duchess is such a fan.

While you’re here, this is the exact lipstick Kate Middleton always wears – including on her wedding day back in 2011.

When it comes to both duchesses’ influence on the beauty industry, it’s pretty undeniable.

Are you already a Very Victoria fan? Let us know on social at @marieclaireuk.