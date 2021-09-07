Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Think Willy Wonka...

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. We finally have the details for this year’s Liberty Advent Calendar and we think it’s the best yet.

Since launching for the first time in 2014, it has long been one of the most in-demand beauty advent calendars of the season.

This year’s is proving to be the best yet. The contents inside are worth over £840 (but you only pay £225) and include products from brands like Vilhelm Parfumerie (one of the chicest fragrance brands on the planet), Augustinus Bader (the go-to skincare brand for celebrities and beauty editors alike) and Olaplex (the haircare brand we trust to revive lacklustre locks).

If that wasn’t enough, hidden in one of the advent calendars is a Golden Ticket which allows one lucky person to spend £5000 at Liberty.

Housed once more in the smart illustrated Liberty shopfront, you are not going to want to miss out this year. And thankfully, there’s less chance of doing so because the store has upped the number of calendars available by 38%.

Put midnight on 6th October in your diary right now. Because once these calendars are gone, they’re gone until next year.