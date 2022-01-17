Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It gets the royal seal of approval

We’ve long been followers of Kate Middleton’s beauty journey – her hair looks over the years have been phenomenal.

But we want to take a moment of appreciation for her skin. The newly-turned 40-year-old has a beautiful glowy complexion that we will forever be jealous of.

However, Duchess skin might be a lot easier to achieve than we thought. We have recently found out that one of Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products, and potentially the reason behind her luminosity, costs less than £10 and is incredibly easy to get your hands on.

Kate has previously been spotted buying the Nivea Pure and Natural Moisturising Day Cream, which was recently rebranded and given a little update and now goes by Nivea Naturally Good Day Radiance Cream.

Nivea Naturally Good Day Radiance Cream – was £5.99 , now £4.15 | Feelunique

This is an all-around brilliant moisturiser, especially at this time of year. It provides 24-hour hydration and nourishment. Skin feels supple and glowy. Much like Kate’s. View Deal

Kate isn’t the first Royal to fall for Nivea’s purse-friendly and hardworking formulas, Meghan Markle was spotted using Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care Spray SPF50+ on baby Archie. She has also been very vocal about her love for the brand’s iconic Light Firming Body Lotion Q10 + Vitamin C.

If it gets their vote, it gets ours too.