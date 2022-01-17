Trending:

Kate Middleton’s secret beauty tip costs only £5.99 – a Royal bargain

Katie Thomas Katie Thomas
  • Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • It gets the royal seal of approval

    We’ve long been followers of Kate Middleton’s beauty journey – her hair looks over the years have been phenomenal.

    But we want to take a moment of appreciation for her skin. The newly-turned 40-year-old has a beautiful glowy complexion that we will forever be jealous of.

    However, Duchess skin might be a lot easier to achieve than we thought. We have recently found out that one of Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products, and potentially the reason behind her luminosity, costs less than £10 and is incredibly easy to get your hands on.

    Kate has previously been spotted buying the Nivea Pure and Natural Moisturising Day Cream, which was recently rebranded and given a little update and now goes by Nivea Naturally Good Day Radiance Cream.

    Nivea Naturally Good Day Radiance Cream – was £5.99, now £4.15 | Feelunique
    This is an all-around brilliant moisturiser, especially at this time of year. It provides 24-hour hydration and nourishment. Skin feels supple and glowy. Much like Kate’s.

    View Deal

    Kate isn’t the first Royal to fall for Nivea’s purse-friendly and hardworking formulas, Meghan Markle was spotted using Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care Spray SPF50+ on baby Archie. She has also been very vocal about her love for the brand’s iconic Light Firming Body Lotion Q10 + Vitamin C. 

    Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care Spray SPF50+ – £7.15 | Amazon
    Protect your kids from the sun with this SPF 50+ coloured spray, that adds a bit of fun to the application.

    View Deal

    NIVEA Q10 + Vitamin C Firming Body Lotion for Dry Skin – £9.29 | Boots
    A firm favourite with royals and beauty editors alike.

    View Deal

    If it gets their vote, it gets ours too.

    Reading now

    Popular