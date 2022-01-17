It gets the royal seal of approval
We’ve long been followers of Kate Middleton’s beauty journey – her hair looks over the years have been phenomenal.
But we want to take a moment of appreciation for her skin. The newly-turned 40-year-old has a beautiful glowy complexion that we will forever be jealous of.
However, Duchess skin might be a lot easier to achieve than we thought. We have recently found out that one of Kate Middleton’s favourite beauty products, and potentially the reason behind her luminosity, costs less than £10 and is incredibly easy to get your hands on.
Kate has previously been spotted buying the Nivea Pure and Natural Moisturising Day Cream, which was recently rebranded and given a little update and now goes by Nivea Naturally Good Day Radiance Cream.
Nivea Naturally Good Day Radiance Cream –
was £5.99, now £4.15 | Feelunique
This is an all-around brilliant moisturiser, especially at this time of year. It provides 24-hour hydration and nourishment. Skin feels supple and glowy. Much like Kate’s.
Kate isn’t the first Royal to fall for Nivea’s purse-friendly and hardworking formulas, Meghan Markle was spotted using Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care Spray SPF50+ on baby Archie. She has also been very vocal about her love for the brand’s iconic Light Firming Body Lotion Q10 + Vitamin C.
Nivea Sun Kids Protect & Care Spray SPF50+ – £7.15 | Amazon
Protect your kids from the sun with this SPF 50+ coloured spray, that adds a bit of fun to the application.
NIVEA Q10 + Vitamin C Firming Body Lotion for Dry Skin – £9.29 | Boots
A firm favourite with royals and beauty editors alike.
If it gets their vote, it gets ours too.