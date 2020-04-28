This is the exact lipstick that Kate Middleton always wears

Her wedding day was no exception
It’s no secret that the royal women love a bit of lipstick just like the rest of us.
Meghan Markle’s go-to lipstick is a Charlotte Tilbury number, while the Queen is thought to favour the Elizabeth Arden Beautiful Colour lipsticks. (In case you missed it, here’s why the Queen opted for a bold shade for her address to the nation.)
Known for her understated, classic beauty look, the Duchess of Cambridge of course also has a go-to lipstick.
Incidentally, it’s also the shade she wore on her wedding day back in 2011 – complete with a little bit of lip gloss over the top.
The lipstick in question, we hear you ask?
It’s none other than Bobbi Brown’s classic, creamy, semi-matte Lip Colour, in the shade Sandwash Pink, a pretty, dusky nude.
Bobbi Brown Lip Colour in Sandwash Pink, £24.50, Lookfantastic
The duchess is known to be a big fan of the brand, using their products to do her own bridal make-up on her big day.
